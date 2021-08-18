Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 348
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:01:34
-1:01:34

KunstlerCast 348

James Howard Kunstler
Aug 18, 2021
Share

Dmitry Orlov was born in Leningrad, USSR, into an academic family, and emigrated to the US in the mid-1970s. He holds de­grees in Computer Engineering and Linguistics, and has worked in a variety of fields, including high-energy physics, In­ternet commerce, network security and advertising. Starting in 2005, Dmitry has published hundreds of articles, three books and 10 collections of essays focusing on the forthcoming collapse of the United States specifically and Western civilization generally. He has given numerous talks and interviews, and delivered keynote addresses at many conferences. His work is translated into many languages. His latest forays are into the subjects of the abuse and misuse of technology, the various myths, religious and otherwise, around which different societies are organized, and the unfolding civilizational clash between the West and the rest. Dmitry lives in his native St. Petersburg, Russia, with his wife and son. His work can be found at cluborlov.wordpress.com, patreon.com/orlov and subscribestar.com/orlov

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler