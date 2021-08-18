KunstlerCast 348

Dmitry Orlov was born in Leningrad, USSR, into an academic family, and emigrated to the US in the mid-1970s. He holds de­grees in Computer Engineering and Linguistics, and has worked in a variety of fields, including high-energy physics, In­ternet commerce, network security and advertising. Starting in 2005, Dmitry has published hundreds of articles, three books and 10 collections of essays focusing on the forthcoming collapse of the United States specifically and Western civilization generally. He has given numerous talks and interviews, and delivered keynote addresses at many conferences. His work is translated into many languages. His latest forays are into the subjects of the abuse and misuse of technology, the various myths, religious and otherwise, around which different societies are organized, and the unfolding civilizational clash between the West and the rest. Dmitry lives in his native St. Petersburg, Russia, with his wife and son. His work can be found at cluborlov.wordpress.com, patreon.com/orlov and subscribestar.com/orlov.

