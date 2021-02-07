KunstlerCast 340

John Michael Greer, an old friend of the podcast, blogs at Ecosophia -- subtitle, Toward an Ecological Spirituality. JMG has been an astute observer of the Western world’s arduous economic and cultural descent, and is the author of many books, both novels and non-fiction, including Green Wizardry, After Oil, The Wealth of Nature, and Not the Future We Ordered. Star’s Reach, is a novel set 400 years ahead in America’s neo-medieval future. We chat about his latest book, coming out this spring, The King in Orange, a meditation on the relationship between archetype psychology and the occult as acted out in politics and culture.
The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.
Share this post