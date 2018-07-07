KunstlerCast 305

Informal Q and A session with questions from listeners with Jim Kunstler, host of The Kunstlercast. I've enjoyed other people's AMA shows around the web so here we go. This is an experiment, of course, and I understand now why I haven’t done it before. It’s not easy spouting off into a microphone by yourself and remaining coherent. I hope it works for all y’all. I’ll be back in the usual format with a guest interview in a couple of weeks. Hope you’re having a great summer.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
