KunstlerCast 293

John Michael Greer is a widely read author and blogger whose work focuses on the overlaps between ecology, spirituality, and the future of industrial society. He published the Archdruid Report blog for many years, focusing on many themes that overlapped my own in The Long Emergency and Too Much Magic. He has moved on to a new blog, Ecosophia, which explores spiritual and intellectual repercussions of the collapsing industrial paradigm. This conversation is based on his recent blog, “Hate is the New Sex.” He currently lives in East Providence, Rhode Island, with his wife Sara.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
