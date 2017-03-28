Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 289 -- David Collum, Fun with Financial Markets
KunstlerCast 289 -- David Collum, Fun with Financial Markets

James Howard Kunstler
Mar 28, 2017
[embed]http://traffic.libsyn.com/kunstlercast/KunstlerCast_289.mp3[/embed]   Today I'm yakking with return guest David Collum, the Betty R. Miller Professor of Chemistry at Cornell University, who has become a popular presence on the internet commenting on the financial system and the related predicaments of our time. He's also been involved in the campus culture wars and is not too shy to talk about it. Dave is a live wire and lots of fun.  

Discussion about this podcast

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
