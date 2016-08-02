kunstlerCast 279

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
Aug 02, 2016
Kirk Bostrom is the Managing Partner and Chief Portfolio Manager of Strategic Preservation Partners LP, located in Silicon Valley. Kirk began his career as a teenage “runner” on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade and has spent over 30 years in the securities investment realm. He was named repeatedly as one of the top-performing investment advisors in the nation as a member of the Chairman’s Club at Citigroup (Nation’s Top 1%) and Piper Jaffray’s “Baker’s Dozen” (Nation’s Top 13 Advisors).

KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
