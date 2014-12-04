KunstlerCast 261

Join me and Chris Martenson on a journey through the swamps of financial lingo so we might all develop a clearer notion of all that jargon we hear and read everyday in the chatter-sphere of the Internet. Chris is a PhD biologist who dropped out of the corporate gerbil wheel a few years ago and produced a groundbreaking web seminar called “The Crash Course” which helped a lot of people understand how our banking system actually works. Chris himself does two weekly podcasts on his own website, PeakProsperity.com: the informal “Off The Cuff” show and the long-form “Featured Voices” podcast.

