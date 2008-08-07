KunstlerCast #26: From Hippies to Yuppies

How did the granola crunching nature-loving hippies of the 1960s become the gas guzzling, McMansion dwelling, suburban yuppies of today? James Howard Kunstler reflects on his own generation. Kunstler also shares some of his own groovy stories from the Age of Aquarius.

[Note: This episode mentions sex, recreational drug use, and includes some curse words.]

Learn about our theme music, join our mailing list and discuss this show at www.kunstlercast.com

Direct Download: KunstlerCast_26.mp3 ( 18 MB | 25:30 mins.)