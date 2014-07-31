KunstlerCast 256 -- John Michael Greer

JHK’s conversation with the excellent John Michael Greer, author and blogger about where we are now on the arc of collapse and what the mood of the culture is. Greer’s many books include The Long Descent, Green Wizardry, After Oil, The Wealth of Nature, and Not the Future We Ordered. His newest, Star’s Reach, is a novel set 400 years ahead in America’s neo-medieval future. He blogs weekly at TheArchdruidReport.Blogspot.com.

The KunstlerCast music is “Adam and Ali’s Waltz” from the recording Waiting to Fly by Mike and Ali Vass.