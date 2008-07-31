Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast #25: Frederick Law Olmsted and the American Park
KunstlerCast #25: Frederick Law Olmsted and the American Park

James Howard Kunstler
Jul 31, 2008
Frederick Law Olmsted is most noted for designing Central Park in Manhattan. His method of landscape design now serves as the main model for how we design parks in America. But James Howard Kunstler believes that our ongoing attempts to replicate the Olmsted park have created many urban parks with serious shortcomings. Kunstler also warns listeners not to ask for "green space" in their towns because "green space" is an abstraction. Instead he urges people to learn the vocabulary of landscape architecture to be able to ask for specific park features.Learn about our theme music, join our mailing list and discuss this show at www.kunstlercast.com

Direct Download: KunstlerCast_25.mp3 ( 19 MB | 27 mins.)

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
