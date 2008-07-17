KunstlerCast #23: One City Block - Part I

James Howard Kunstler often describes Saratoga Springs N.Y. as a classic Main Street American town. In part one of this special program, we take to the streets of Saratoga to experience the sense of place in this small city. Kunstler brings us from the busy sidewalks along Broadway to a sidestreet leading to a major urban infill project. He explains the urban sensibilities of the 19th century structures, points out the boneheaded decisions of the 1960s one-story development, and the promising efforts of mid-1990s new urbanism. [Note: Use Google Street View to follow along with this program. Visit: http://maps.google.com/ and enter this address: 402 Broadway Saratoga Springs, NY 12866]

Direct Download (21 MB): KunstlerCast_23.mp3

Talk about this show in the KunstlerCast forum.