KunstlerCast #193: Listener Mail Bag

In this episode, James Howard Kunstler and Duncan Crary go through the KunstlerCast listener mail bag. Topics include: David Brooks's recent 180 on the "wonders" of suburbia, the Zeitgeist movement, the fate of ebooks, home maintenance during The Long Emergency, rural Illinois and other topics. Sponsor: http://CNU20.org
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
