KunstlerCast #178: CNU Fireside Chat with JHK
KunstlerCast #178: CNU Fireside Chat with JHK

James Howard Kunstler
Oct 27, 2011
James Howard Kunstler and Duncan Crary join Congress for the New Urbanism CEO & President John Norquist for a "fireside chat" about new urbanism, the future of cities and other topics. This is a 25 minute excerpt from a one hour conversation that was original broadcast live over the Internet as part of the CNU membership drive. An archive recording of the full conversation is availble for listening for CNU City Builder members. For information, visit: CNU.org/membership.

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
James Howard Kunstler
