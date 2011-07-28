KunstlerCast #166: Bicycle Sharing

This week James Howard Kunstler gets a much needed break from podcasting, while Duncan speaks to a representative of B-Cycle, a bicycle sharing company with programs through the U.S. Afterwards, Duncan tours Madison, Wisconsin on bike with a local guide and Matt Dellinger, author of Interstate 69 and blogger for WNYC’s Transportation Nation.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
