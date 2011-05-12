KunstlerCast #156: Osama & The Middle East

James Howard Kunstler shares his thoughts about the caputure and destruction of Osama bin Laden and the future of U.S. relations in the Middle East. Sponsor: http://cnu19.org.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
