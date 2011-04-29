KunstlerCast #154: Q & A with JHK

JHK and Duncan visit The Sanctuary for Independent Media , an old church in North Central Troy NY which has been repurposed as community media space. After a public lecture, JHK takes questions from the audience on a variety of urban planning and energy topics. Sponsor: http://cnu19.org
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
