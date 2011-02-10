KunstlerCast #143: Imported From Detroit?

JHK reacts to the Chrysler Superbowl commercial featuring rapper Eminem, titled "Imported From Detroit." This leads to a discussion of American insecurities and our unending need for pep rallies.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
