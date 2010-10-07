KunstlerCast #128: Travelogue - WA, LA, N.H.

JHK checks in with Duncan via phone during the West Coast leg of his book tour for The Witch of Hebron. He shares his recent observations from visiting New Orleans; Portsmouth and Exeter, N.H.; and Bellingham, WA.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
