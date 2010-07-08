KunstlerCast #119: The Projects - Audio Only

JHK explores a mostly abandoned low-income housing project in Duncan's neighborhood. Two of the three 9-story brick "vertical slums" are boarded up and abandoned. They come complete with their own "rape-o-matic" tunnel for pedestrians to travel under the bridge ramp that separates them. Kunstler says these "towers in a park" are based on the ideas of Le Corbusier, the Swiss-French architect/planner whose "Radiant City" plans envisioned turning the right bank of Paris into a series of high rise towers connected by highways. Corbu's plans were not implemented in Paris, but his ideas didn't die. In fact they morphed into what are commonly known as "the projects," low-income high rise towers all around the U.S. and indeed the world. Taking inspiration by the housing projects in Troy, Kunstler explains the history of this style of low-income housing and its detrimental side effects. Sponsor: PostCarbon.org
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
