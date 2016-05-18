Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
Kunstler_Cast 277 Steve Ludlum
James Howard Kunstler
May 18, 2016
Steve Ludlum is a native mid-westerner who has spent most of his 65 years on the East Coast. Steve is a Pulitzer Prize winning photographer who has also been at various times an amateur naturalist, artist, designer and writer. He currently studies economic issues, resource- and energy depletion, monetary policy and the cause-and-effect relationship with American-style culture. His excellent and original blog, Economic Undertow is at http://www.economic-undertow.com. Don’t forget the hyphen! Steve is currently working on a book on macro-economics.

