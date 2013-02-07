KC #216: Chatting with the brave younger generation....

JHK banters with videographer Joe Schiappi, 27, who came to the Kunstler cave to interview JHK for a video about about technology, art, and the future, but also ended up as a guest on the podcast in Jim's quest to suss out the mood of the 20-something generation. Joe has been living in Switzerland, Norway, Australia, and New Zealand since graduating from the University of Wisconsin.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
