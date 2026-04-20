Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

Home
Notes
Contact / Bio
Eyesore of the Month
Podcast
Paintings by JHK
Books by JHK
Forecast
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Howard Kunstler's avatar
James Howard Kunstler
3hEdited

I'm throwing "Awake Not Woke" out of here cuz his remarks are scurrilous.

"John Galt" is banned for one month because I told him three time to stop using stupid political name puns like "DemonCRATs" and "Dimms" and he didn't get the message.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Fooglee's avatar
Fooglee
4h

Thanks JHK. I want arrests on TV, Brennan, esp. Weissman, while they are running mouths on MSNow or CNN. And maybe even getting a bit rough, esp. with mr. Tuff Brennan. Now that would get ‘the base’ to show up BIG TIME…look at the rasmussen polling!

Reply
Share
7 replies
234 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Howard Kunstler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture