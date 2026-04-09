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Jeff Greenlee's avatar
Jeff Greenlee
1d

There is only one "real money" in the world today. You are correct about the 10K or 11K or more "cryptocurrencies" that all eventually go to zero over time. The same holds true for the 160+ fake fiat frauds, 70% of all these Ponzi scheme illegal, immoral, and illegal monies being the US$. The US$ is actually more of a digital asset than a paper asset, but anything related to the US$ dollar including "stablecoins" are all frauds. Any time money can be printed out of thin air or created digitally by a bank or government (or the Federal Reserve, which is not "federal" and has no reserves. It is a private corporation, just like the "United States of America" in Washington D.C. Check back to 1871 for the truth that has never been upheld.

Anyway, none of the hundreds of trillions (including the $39 Trillion recognized) of US$ will ever be repaid, not even the interest. It will go straight up like a hockey stick to hyperinflation from here. There is no more petrodollar. There is no truth to any accounting in D.C. There has been over $50 Trillion stolen in US$ now stolen by the 1% and sitting in various safe harbors (Cayman Islands, Switzerland and more). The US has no gold (or very little). It's all been stolen. Ft. Knox is empty.

I could and probably should explain better and more detailed. Let me finish. The only "real money" I was talking about is Bitcoin. It is the most perfect monetary asset ever discovered or created or invented. It is actually a protocol and a commodity you can own, take possession of without counterparty risk, and transfer around the world in any amount in just a few seconds or minutes.

Rejecting or accepting Bitcoin as the apex monetary asset will create the biggest wealth transfer in world history. The Rothchilds, Rockafellers, and all the other mega-billionaire families will be broke. There is only one money. Everything will be repriced in Bitcoin and all other monetary assets including gold and silver, real estate, rare coins, art, property, cash, and any other collectibles will go downward to their marginal utility cost.

I have tried to help you (and Tom Luongo, Dave Collum, and Tommy Carrigan) but you guys know it all. The next few years will be easy to predict. If you don't get control of your financial situation you will own nothing and be either happy or pissed off. Up to you.

Jeff Greenlee / Sun City Arizona / jgoodplayer@yahoo.com

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OTOH/IMHO's avatar
OTOH/IMHO
1d

"DM: Although most digital currencies are limited in quantity and are therefore said to compete with gold in terms of scarcity." Is this man serious? The cryptos are all shown in the ads looking like gold coins, but have no stated value, and no one has any idea how to objectively determine their number. Try producing something that reads, like honest money 1790-1932: "Payable open demand for gold." (and store that gold right here in the U.S., please, not perfidious Albion.

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