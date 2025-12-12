Gallery 17
En plein air paintings by JHK 2025
These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2025 into October of the year. I spent a lot of time along the Hudson River and other watery spots. I also haunted O’Donnell Hill from various positions, a views to different compass points.
Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
Fisherman at the Hollow Core Dam, Clark’s Mills, New York, May
Mill Hollow, Greenwich, New York, May
O’Donnell Hill on a Cold May Day
Battenkill River Swimmers, Eagleville, New York, June
The Keyhole, Hudson River above Schuylerville
The Battenkill off Skellie Road on a Gray Day
The Dix Bridge at Clark’s Mills Through the Trees
The Kayaker on the Battenkill at Eagleville, New York
Boaters, Fish Creek, Saratoga
Pleasure Boaters, Hudson River at Schuylerville, New York
West from Bill and Molly’s House, (O’Donnell Hill on a Summer Evening)
O’Donnell Hill with Cars, September
Sacred Heart Lake, Greenwich, New York, September
View East on Shields Road, toward Vermont, October
Carter’s Pond, Looking North, Early October, Greenwich, New York
Carter's Pond, Looking East, Late October, Greenwich, New York
O’Donnell Hill on My Birthday, October 19
Fish Creek, Schuylerville in October
Looking East From Hebron, New York, October
Luncheon on the Grass, Updated (after Édouard Manet)
Notebook Sampler: Watercolor. The Beach Scene at Lake Lauderdale, Cambridge, New York
