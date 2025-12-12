These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2025 into October of the year. I spent a lot of time along the Hudson River and other watery spots. I also haunted O’Donnell Hill from various positions, a views to different compass points.

Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

Fisherman at the Hollow Core Dam, Clark’s Mills, New York, May

Mill Hollow, Greenwich, New York, May

O’Donnell Hill on a Cold May Day

Battenkill River Swimmers, Eagleville, New York, June

The Keyhole, Hudson River above Schuylerville

The Battenkill off Skellie Road on a Gray Day

The Dix Bridge at Clark’s Mills Through the Trees

The Kayaker on the Battenkill at Eagleville, New York

Boaters, Fish Creek, Saratoga

Pleasure Boaters, Hudson River at Schuylerville, New York

West from Bill and Molly’s House, (O’Donnell Hill on a Summer Evening)

O’Donnell Hill with Cars, September

Sacred Heart Lake, Greenwich, New York, September

View East on Shields Road, toward Vermont, October

Carter’s Pond, Looking North, Early October, Greenwich, New York

Carter's Pond, Looking East, Late October, Greenwich, New York

O’Donnell Hill on My Birthday, October 19



Fish Creek, Schuylerville in October



Looking East From Hebron, New York, October

Luncheon on the Grass, Updated (after Édouard Manet)



Notebook Sampler: Watercolor. The Beach Scene at Lake Lauderdale, Cambridge, New York