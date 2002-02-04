The Clusterfuck Nation Chronicle
Commentary on the Flux of Events
Apologies to readers of this page for the recent interruption of service.
The distant company that this website is parked in, Interliant, sold its customer base to a company called Interland. The sites then "migrated" to a different server farm. In the process, the transfer protocol settings were all changed and I was not informed to change the settings on my site management program, Dreamweaver 2 by Macromedia (the program sucks, but I paid over $300 for it two years ago -- and now Macromedia doesn't even offer tech support for it anymore).
All of this carries lessons in the dangers of "over-investment in complexity with diminishing returns," as Joseph Tainter puts it so well. Diminishing returns is one of the principal determinants of a clusterfuck nation.