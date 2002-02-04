Apologies to readers of this page for the recent interruption of service.

The distant company that this website is parked in, Interliant, sold its customer base to a company called Interland. The sites then "migrated" to a different server farm. In the process, the transfer protocol settings were all changed and I was not informed to change the settings on my site management program, Dreamweaver 2 by Macromedia (the program sucks, but I paid over $300 for it two years ago -- and now Macromedia doesn't even offer tech support for it anymore).

All of this carries lessons in the dangers of "over-investment in complexity with diminishing returns," as Joseph Tainter puts it so well. Diminishing returns is one of the principal determinants of a clusterfuck nation.