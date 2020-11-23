Only a few years ago, the nation seemed sturdy enough that its very existence would not be called to question. Now, not so much. In 2016, the elite, blue, coastal oligarchy was too smugly self-satisfied with its correctness-in-all-things — especially its right to power — to bother rigging the election beyond the usual urban ward-level hijinks in the usual places. But then, Hillary lost to Mr. Trump via the inside straight of his bagging the swing states electoral votes without winning the national popular vote.

They sure weren’t going to let that happen again, and thus the weird spectacle this time of wee hour vote-tallying suspensions followed by improbable ballot pump-and-dumps in favor of Ol’ White Joe Biden, the most inert, empty, uncharismatic presidential candidate ever conjured by any conclave of scheming cabalists in US history. (Next to Joe Biden, Warren G. Harding was an American Augustus.) And so, the 2020 vote was rigged to the rafters, just to make sure that the outcome this time would bend towards the Democrats’ beloved arc of justice.

The legal battle over that brazen theft has incited some exciting fightin’ phrases, mostly coming from freelance attorney Sidney Powell, an informal adjunct to the president’s official lawyers, Jenna Ellis and Rudy Giuliani. Miz Powell has promised to “release the kraken” and “blow up Georgia” in a “Biblical” firestorm of fatal writs, “fixing to overturn the results of this election” — leaving us early this week in the spooky eye of post-election sturm-and-drang, with the real action yet to come.

The president and the RNC lost a bunch of state court cases the past week and, naturally, that discouraged the pro-Trump troops across “red” America — which is mostly everything between Hackensack and Fresno. But these weak pleadings might have been designed to simply speed the process through the states so as to get the main arguments before the US Supreme Court, namely, that the foreign-owned Dominion vote tabulation company was pre-programmed to overcome any Trump lead; that the Dominion software was originally created to queer elections and indeed used many times to do just that in foreign lands; and that US election officials with their poll-worker grunts in select states connived to cover the fraud with as many unverifiable write-in votes as the job required. And then, evidence-as-proof!

If the SCOTUS agrees to hear the case — a big “if” — they may be extremely reluctant to rule affirmatively because 1) they’ll be venturing into a poorly-mapped constitutional frontier, and 2) the recent confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett, installing a conservative super-majority on the court, will look as much like a setup to the blue staters as the Dominion vote fraud looks like a setup to the reds. But then, if the case is strong enough, SCOTUS does have the legal prerogative to de-certify state elections, sinking both candidates below the 270 electoral vote mark and rolling the giant, reeking hairball into the House of Representatives where Mr. Trump would enjoy a distinct advantage. Cue Antifa and BLM….

It’s not known exactly what further evidence Miz Powell and the president’s lawyers will bring to the SCOTUS — beyond what has already surfaced on the Internet, which is pretty eyebrow-raising. The news media has made a big show of calling for it, and caviling loudly when the lawyers say they’re holding back until the court is ready to entertain the case. It’s hard to imagine that Miz Powell and Mr. Giuliani would sacrifice their reputations on some kind of bluff. Anyway, what’s to bluff in this game? I don’t believe this trio would bring a wiffle bat to a gunfight.

One result of these final innings in the contest will be the delegitimizing of Ol’ White Joe Biden as president, should his forces finally prevail. Half of America will not only refuse to buy it, but it will incite a counter-resistance on the right as determined as Hillary’s pussyhat brigades and bureaucrat activists of the post-2016 era, and possibly more bloodthirsty, especially if the left makes a move to confiscate guns. The prospect of Joe Biden functioning as president is a joke, anyway. Have you forgotten his non-campaign campaign? The empty parking lots with the white circles? The pitiful gaffes? And lurking in this fog of war is all that odious monkey business selling influence abroad involving crack-head son Hunter and the rest of the Biden family. Think that’s going away?

What you’d actually get with a Biden “victory” is a Deep State junta of malicious, coercive, and vengeance-crazed characters such as John Brennan, Andrew Weissmann, Nancy Pelosi, Susan Rice, and Adam Schiff, with Barack Obama hovering somewhere backstage, commanding this-and-that — even if President Ol’ White Joe is shoved aside on account of mental incompetence, leaving Kamala Harris in the Oval Office to giggle through the next four years while she orchestrates junior-high-school style mean girl campaigns against the enemies of Wokesterism. The DC “blob” has demonstrated that it doesn’t need no steenkin’ president to work its wicked will.

Meanwhile, have a lovely Home Alone Thanksgiving, if you are dutifully following the orders of Governors Cuomo, Pritzker, Whitmer, Murphy, and Newsom. We’ll dare to have seven at the table here, and therefore not have to eat some reincarnation of turkey for three weeks afterward. As a holiday bonus, I leave you with a little burlesque submitted by a reader wishing to remain anonymous for your amusement, as follows….

