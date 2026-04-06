Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

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James Howard Kunstler's avatar
James Howard Kunstler
8h

Troll-O-Rama here this morning. Lay on!

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Old Gyrene's avatar
Old Gyrene
8hEdited

Rescuing that Weapons Officer was a dagger to the heart of the America hating lefties.

They just can't stand the fact that we (and Israel) are doing what the whole world is afraid to do...and we're winning.

It's a great time to be a Conservative American...and all you lefties can kiss my Royal Irish Ass.

Go President DJT!

..EDIT...MANY of the lefties I mentioned above have decided to post in this thread. Thanks for providing such a target rich environment.

DJT is a having a run for the ages and you clowns just can't stand it.

LOL - how sweet it is.

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