KunstlerCast #73: The Horse Latitudes of Our Economy
KunstlerCast #73: The Horse Latitudes of Our Economy

James Howard Kunstler
Jul 30, 2009
James Howard Kunstler believes that the consumer credit economy is over and that we are now moving on to the next phase of the U.S. economy. Kunstler provides some historical context on our current global economy and muses on the relationship between over-complexity and diminishing returns, which he believes is the "hallmark of all civilizations that come to grief."

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
