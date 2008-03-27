KunstlerCast #7: Fate of Flagstaff & Hydrogen Cars

A listener from Flagstaff, Ariz. wants to know what fate awaits his town in the post oil future. The verdict from Jim? At least it's not Phoenix, but most of Flagstaff looks like the service road around Newark Airport. The caller also asks about the new Honda hydrogen fuel cell car, which reminds Jim to bash so-called environmentalist Amory Lovins' fantasy to keep the motoring scene going at all costs.

(Info about program and theme music at KunstlerCast.com)

Direct Download (7 MB): KunstlerCast_07.mp3