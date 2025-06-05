Clusterfuck Nation

KunstlerCast 425 — Mike McCormick on Joe Biden, the Democrats' Interminable Nightmare
KunstlerCast 425 — Mike McCormick on Joe Biden, the Democrats' Interminable Nightmare

James Howard Kunstler
and
Mike McCormick
Jun 05, 2025
Transcript

Author Mike McCormick was a stenographer with the White House Press Office from 2002 to 2018. His duties included being a world traveler on Air Force One and Air Force Two, even into combat zones. He saw the presidency up close, with Oval Office and West Wing duties 24/7.

His books, available on Amazon, include The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden, and An Almost Insurmountable Evil.

He is determined to testify under oath about the Joe Biden crimes he witnessed.

His Substack Midnight in the Laptop of Good and Evil led to him being interviewed by congressional investigators looking into the Biden Crime Family.

