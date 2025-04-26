Clusterfuck Nation

Clusterfuck Nation

KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 422 — Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute on The Immortal Despotism of the Covid Police State
KunstlerCast 422 — Jeffrey Tucker of the Brownstone Institute on The Immortal Despotism of the Covid Police State

James Howard Kunstler
JeffreyTucker
Apr 26, 2025
Jeffrey Tucker is founder and president of Brownstone Institute and Senior Economics Columnist at Epoch Times. He is the author of 15 books, most recently Life After Lockdowns. Senator Rand Paul says, “In Life after Lockdown, “ Jeffrey Tucker paints a picture of the living hell that was the government lockdown and outlines a roadmap for never again allowing such a police state to occur.” Please take the time to visit the Brownstone Institute’s excellent website and its stable of fine writers

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

This podcast is sponsored by Vaulted, an online mobile web app for investing in allocated and deliverable physical gold. Vaulted is backed by McAlvany Financial Group, which owns ICA, one of the largest and longest continuously operating full-service gold brokerage firms in the United States. To learn more visit: Vaulted.com/JHK

