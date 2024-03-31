KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated

Geert Vanden Bossche is a globally renowned virologist working in Belgium. He predicts a “hyper-acute crisis” of Covid-19 illness among highly-vaccinated populations emerging shortly across the world. He argues that scientists and politicians have turned a natural viral pandemic into a crisis of disastrous immune escape. The author's arguments are compelling and indicate that Nature will correct this mistake, but at a substantial cost to human lives in highly-vaccinated countries. He is the author of The inescapable Immune Escape Pandemic. Dr. Vanden Bossche’s papers and talks can be found at the Website Voice for Science and Solidarity dot org.

