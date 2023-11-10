KunstlerCast 388 — Naomi Wolf on Medical Freedom and Facing the Beast

Naomi Wolf’s new book is the just published Facing the Beast: Courage, Faith, and Resistance in a New Dark Age. Naomi has become a field marshal in the battle for medical freedom, assembling a staff of over three-thousand researchers to analyze the Pfizer drug trial documents that the company wanted to keep secret for the next seventy-five years — but were forced to release under a court order. Naomi’s website, The Daily Clout is an excellent source of info on the battle for medical freedom and women’s health. Her other recent books include the New York Times bestsellers Vagina, The End of America, and Give Me Liberty, in addition to the landmark bestseller The Beauty Myth. A former Rhodes Scholar, she completed a doctorate in English language and literature from the University of Oxford in 2015, was a research fellow at Barnard College and the University of Oxford, and taught rhetoric at the George Washington University and Victorian studies at Stony Brook University. Wolf lives in the Hudson River Valley.

