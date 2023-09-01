Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 385 — America's Thought Disorders with Clinical Psychologist Lucas Klein
KunstlerCast 385 — America's Thought Disorders with Clinical Psychologist Lucas Klein

James Howard Kunstler
Sep 01, 2023
 Lucas A. Klein, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist who has been in private practice for 14 years. He has been a criminal and civil forensic psychologist, and now runs Real Clear Podcast  He grew up in upstate NY not far from Jim, moved to the west coast, and now spends an inordinate amount of time trying to understand why humanity is so irrational. You can find his show here: https://www.realclearpodcast.com

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
