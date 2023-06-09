Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 378 — Former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas on How His State of Vermont Got So Woked Up
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:23
-57:23

KunstlerCast 378 — Former Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas on How His State of Vermont Got So Woked Up

James Howard Kunstler
Jun 09, 2023
Share

James H Douglas served Vermont for more than 35 years as a legislator, Secretary of State, State Treasurer and Governor. He advanced groundbreaking health reforms that have made Vermont a national model. Douglas chaired the National Governors Association and President Obama appointed him co-chair of the Council of Governors. He now teaches at Middlebury College, his alma mater. I called him to talk about the extraordinary contagion of Wokery in his state, and on the college scene in particular. Some of what he had to say was surprising, you’ll see. 

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Discussion about this podcast

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
Recent Episodes
KunstlerCast 414 — Part Two, Elizabeth Nickson: Momentous Changes A'foot
  James Howard Kunstler and elizabeth nickson
KunstlerCast 401 — Jeff Rubin and A Map of the New Normal
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 400 — You might Not Know That Mike TerMaat Is Running To Be the Libertarian Candidate for President I in '24
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 399 — Catherine Austin Fitts Versus the Globalist Blob
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 398 — Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche and the Coming Acute Crisis of Covid among the Vaccinated
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 397 -- Matt Bracken, Navy SEAL, Views the Field of Operations
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast 396 -- Jasun Horsley Explores the Uncanny Valley with "Big Mother"
  James Howard Kunstler
KunstlerCast_395 -- Art Berman on the US Oil Scene
  James Howard Kunstler