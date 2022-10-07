Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 364 -- The Wild Western Civ Shoot-out with Tom Luongo
KunstlerCast 364 -- The Wild Western Civ Shoot-out with Tom Luongo

James Howard Kunstler
Oct 07, 2022
Tom Luongo is the voice behind the Gold, Goat’s and Guns  blog and podcast, often featured on Zero Hedge and other sites. We venture into the dark backwaters and sidetracks of global intrigue as Western Civ goes off the rails and the US midterm election looms ominously weeks ahead. Tom describes himself as a former research scientist, amateur diary-goat farmer, anarchy-libertarian, and obstreperous Austrian economist. He built the house he lives in and he’s a lot of fun. 

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Discussion about this podcast

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
