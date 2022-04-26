KunstlerCast 357: Joni McGary on Campus Covid Vaccine Mandates

Joni McGary is the mother of a college junior and the co-founder of NoCollegeMandates.com, a coalition of more than 2500 college stakeholders working to end college Covid-19 vaccine mandates. She’s worked in business development in the food, pharmaceutical and biotech industries, and previously owned LuckyGuy Bakery. She lives in Bloomington, Indiana. Her articles on the subject of college mandates have been published at the Daily Clout and the Brownstone Institute. She can be found on Twitter @LadySpaulding11. Joni lives in Bloomington, IN.
