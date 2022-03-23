KunstlerCast 356 -- Tom Luongo Lays It Out

Tom Luongo is the voice behind the Gold, Goat’s ’n’ Guns blog and podcast, often featured on Zero Hedge and other sites. Tom describes himself as a former research scientist, amateur diary-goat farmer, anarchy-libertarian, and obstreperous Austrian economist. He built the house he lives in and he’s a lot of fun. The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
