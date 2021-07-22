Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast 347
KunstlerCast 347

James Howard Kunstler
Jul 22, 2021
Dr. David E. Martin is the Founder and Chairman of M·CAM Inc., the international leader in innovation finance, trade, and intangible asset finance. He is the developer of the first innovation-based quantitative index of public equities and is the Managing Partner of the Purple Bridge Funds.  He is the creator of the world’s first quantitative public equity index – the CNBC IQ100 powered by M·CAM.  Actively engaged in global ethical economic development, Dr. Martin’s work includes financial engineering and investment, public speaking, writing and providing financial advisory services to the majority of countries in the world. 

He is on social media as DavidMartinWorld. His own podcasts cane found at www.ActivateHumanity.com

The KunstlerCast theme music is the beautiful Two Rivers Waltz written and performed by Larry Unger.

Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
James Howard Kunstler
