KunstlerCast #3: World Made By Hand

James Howard Kunstler reads from World Made By Hand, his new novel based on the post-oil future. Published by The Atlantic Monthly Press, World Made By Hand is set in upstate New York in the not distant future. It is a fictional account of the ideas based in Kunstler's nonfiction book, The Long Emergency. (Info about program and theme music at KunstlerCast.com)Direct Download (7.2MB):KunstlerCast_03.mp3
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post