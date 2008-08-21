KunstlerCast #28: The Pickens Plan

This July, oilman T. Boone Pickens told Congress that James Howard Kunstler is worth listening to and that he's right on about the mistakes we've made in America regarding our use of cheap oil. In this program, Kunstler discusses the "Pickens Plan" to use wind energy and natural gas to reduce America's reliance on foreign oil. Other topics include Shai Agassi's Better Place plan to make electric cars viable. Kunstler also answers a listener's question about purchasing a new car.
Direct Download: KunstlerCast_28.mp3 ( 23 MB | 32:00 mins.)
Links: http://pickensplan.com http://energyenvironment.tv
