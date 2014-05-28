Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 254 -- A Chat About Dubai with Douglas Kelbaugh
KunstlerCast 254 -- A Chat About Dubai with Douglas Kelbaugh

James Howard Kunstler
May 28, 2014
 JHK chats with Douglas Kelbaugh of the University of Michigan School of Architecture about Dubai, where JHK recently made a brief sojourn. Doug Kelbaugh was dean of the UMich architecture faculty for ten years. After that, he worked for two years for the Dubai-based Limitless Corporation, which did large scale development projects all over the world, including the Emirate of Dubai itself. Doug lived there those two years and got a firm sense for the flavor of the place. He is also a founding member of the Congress for the New Urbanism.

The KunstlerCast music is “Adam and Ali’s Waltz” from the recording Waiting to Fly by Mike and Ali Vass.

