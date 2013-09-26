Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast 248 -- JHK at the Farmers' Market
KunstlerCast 248 -- JHK at the Farmers' Market

James Howard Kunstler
Sep 26, 2013
It's harvest time. The frost is on the pumpkin. JHK visits the Farmers Market in Cambridge, NY, and chats with the farmers (and sundry other interesting people) about the ag scene in Washington County and the fate of small town America. By the way, the magnificent old Cambridge Hotel right next to the Farmer's Market is for sale, if any listeners want to run a place of lodging in a lovely corner of the country. Restaurant and bar included.

The KunstlerCast music is “Adam and Ali’s Waltz” from the recording Waiting to Fly by Mike and Ali Vass.

