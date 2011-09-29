Clusterfuck Nation
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
KunstlerCast #174: Big Sky Country
KunstlerCast #174: Big Sky Country

James Howard Kunstler
Sep 29, 2011
After a recent visit to Montana, JHK asks: What is living in a town in Montana all about? He observes that it’s mostly about the scenery outside of town, not the town itself. The streets are too wide, the buildings too low and the public face of the urban fabric is too thoughtless and badly proportioned. Yet many so-called progressives in these places are arguing for more “open space” in their towns. Sustainability is the new buzzword there and elsewhere in America. But what many overlook is that the future of tourism looks pretty grim as more and more people have less money to spend on activities like skiing. There are many sophisticated people running high-tech businesses in places like Butte and Helena, but it remains unclear what the fate of telecommuting and Internet commerce will be, especially now that our national post office is in dire straits.

James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
Appears in episode
James Howard Kunstler
