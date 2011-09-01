KunstlerCast #171: The End of Growth - Part 2

In the conclusion of this one-hour conversation, Richard Heinberg, author of "Peak Everything", "The Party's Over" and the newly published "The End of Growth" joins James Howard Kunstler by phone to talk about peak oil, financial dysfunction, the failures of industrial aggriculture and the coming problems of sububurbia. Heinberg also shares his thoughts on being labeled a "Doomer." Sponsor: http://postcarbon.org
KunstlerCast - Conversations: Converging Catastrophes of the 21st Century
James Howard Kunstler, author of "The Geography of Nowhere" and "The Long Emergency," takes on the converging catastrophes of the 21st century.
