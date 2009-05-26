Something like a week remains before General Motors is

reduced to lunch meat on industrial-capital’s All-You-Can-Eat buffet

spread. The wish is that its deconstructed pieces will re-organize into

a “lean, mean machine” for producing “cars that Americans want to buy,”

and that, by extension, the American Dream of a Happy Motoring economy

may be extended a while longer.

This fantasy rests on some

assumptions that just don’t “pencil out.” One is that the broad

American car-owning public can continue to buy their cars the usual

way, on credit. The biggest emerging new class in America is the

“former middle class.” Credit kept the remnants of the middle class

going for decades after their incomes stopped growing in the 1970s.

Now, their incomes have stopped coming in altogether and they are

sinking into the swamp of entropy already occupied by the

tattoo-for-lunch-bunch. Of course, this has plenty of dire

sociopolitical implications.

Unfortunately, the big American

banks did their biggest volume business in their biggest loans at the

very time that that the middle class was on its way to becoming former.

Now that the former middle class is arriving at its destination, the

banks are so damaged by bad paper that they won’t make loans to even

the remnant of the remnant of the middle class. In other words, the

entire model for financing Happy Motoring is now out-of-order, probably

permanently.

Even assuming some Americans can continue buying

cars one way or another, I’m not convinced that we can make the kinds

we fantasize about. Notice, nobody talks about hydrogen-powered fuel

cell cars anymore. Why not? Because the technicalities and logistics

could not be overcome at the scale required — i.e. at the current

scale of mass highway motoring and commuting. Sure, you could build a

demonstration vehicle and run it around a test track a few times, but

could you build a mass production car by the tens of millions that

would run for 150,000 miles without a hugely expensive fuel cell

change-out? No, at least not within the time-window that the liquid

hydrocarbon fuel problem presented. Or could you construct a hydrogen

fuel station (and product delivery) network replacing the old gasoline

stations? Fuggeddabowdit. Hydrogen, as an element, was just too hard to

move and contain. It’s teeny-weeny atoms leaked out of valves and

gaskets remorselessly and you couldn’t pack enough into a tanker truck

to make the trip to its destination worthwhile. Schemes to generate

hydrogen on-board all ended up in the “perpetual motion” sink.

The

current wish is that the dregs of GM and Chrysler will hire low-paid

elves with no pension or health benefits and pump out hybrid and/or

electric cars. It’s conceivable that we could “reverse-engineer” a

Prius or an Insight, but considering what a lousy job American car

companies did on reverse-engineering everything that Japan or Germany

pumped out over the past thirty-five years, the odds are pretty high

that these new products will be just lame enough to fail against the

established competition. What’s more, they also present logistical and

technical problems. For the hybrid, gasoline is still an issue (and

Jevon’s Paradox comes into play: the more efficient you make a means for using a resource, the more of that resource you will use).

For both the hybrid and the electric car, the issue of how to get

enough lithium for the batteries obtains, at least for now, given the

current state-of-the-art battery technology. Most of this rare metal

now comes from one place, Bolivia, and everybody wants “a piece” of it.

Electric vehicles in large numbers depend on either coal or nuclear

powered electric generation, each presenting special hazards. Both

hybrids and electric cars would depend on the old installment loan

purchase system — at least to work in the current mode of suburban

living, long-range commuting, and interstate highway travel.

Boone

Pickens’s plan of last year for converting the US car fleet to natural

gas was another fantasy with wide appeal. But it depended on the

companion fantasy of building massive wind-farm infrastructure on the

great plains to shift natural gas use from power plants to vehicles,

and the financial crisis has destroyed the capital necessary to even

begin planning that project — it even destroyed a large part of Mr.

Pickens own capital reserves. Anyway, I would not be so sanguine about

the long-term future of the shale gas plays that this scheme was based

on. The depletion rates of these wells is horrendous and the amount of

steel needed to keep production up is not consistent with the realities

of the available infrastructure.

All the technologies under

consideration are not likely to extend the Happy Motoring era. A

prayerful reflection on them can only reinforce the specialness of oil

and its byproducts — cheap oil double-specially — as well as

reinforcing the reality that the cheap energy era itself is over. And,

of course, in the play of events over the past several years we can see

the relationship between cheap energy and easy credit, and how our

entire economy has run aground, one way or another, on resource limits.

The

implications of all this in the sociopolitical and geopolitical realms

are pretty daunting. As long as we maintain Happy Motoring as the

normal mode of existence in this country, we are going to see an

ever-growing class of very resentful citizens pissed off at being

foreclosed from it. In my oft-repeated scheme-of-things, this leads

very quickly to the trap of political extremism, perhaps even corn-pone

Naziism, as the system becomes increasingly difficult to prop up except

by force. In geopolitical terms it leads to ever more dangerous

international contests over the world’s remaining oil reserves.

All this leads to two conclusions.

One

is to accept the fact that the Happy Motoring era is over and to devote

our remaining resources to re-localization, walkable communities, and

public transit. It obviously requires a very drastic revision of our

current collective self-image, of what we aspire to and who we are. If

the car companies have any future at all, it should be based on making

the rolling stock for public transit — and for now the most

intelligent choice for us is to fix the existing passenger railroad

lines instead of venturing into grandiose new transit systems requiring

stupendous capital outlays. Let the car era wind down gracefully.

Triage and prioritize the highway maintenance agenda — we won’t be

affluent enough to keep repaving the whole existing system — and let

other nations meet the diminishing demand for cars in the USA. This

would be a “best case” scenario. (Other nations may decide to go

further up the Happy Motoring road at their own eventual peril.)

My

second conclusion is not so appetizing, namely that the bankruptcy of

General Motors may set in motion a chain of events that will accelerate

the destructive unwind of the bad credit economy, the damage to our

bond values, the loss of faith in our currency, and the authority and

legitimacy of our leaders. This last dire outcome might be allayed if,

say, President Obama directed his policy efforts to the items in the

paragraph above, that is, a reality-based agenda for true change in how

we live — but who can feel confident about that happening these days?

Maybe it will take a horrifying chain of events to get Mr. Obama there.

And then, tragically, he may be overwhelmed by the chain of events

itself. I hope not.

