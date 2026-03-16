Clusterfuck Nation

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Ben's avatar
Ben
13hEdited

England has been at the heart of chaos for at least three hundred years.

They have publicly been screwing around with America since its creation up until WW1 when we came in and saved their asses from annihilation and in return our dear frenemy continues this faked friendship. I suspect they have been screwing with us since creation, and it never really stopped just went underground a bit.

Some of the shrillest detractors of good ship America on this very board are British subjects.

Who only ever loudly point out the flaws of this country but never their own terrible country.

Or their failed empires history of screwing everything up globally. Nothing good comes from these people it would appear and they appear terribly jealous.

Tisk tisk.

The good doctor will not fly in on the Tardis and fix your issues, and your lizard king has cancer.

It would also appear your ruling class likes diddling little kids.

What a mess.

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Free Range Texan's avatar
Free Range Texan
13h

The SAVE act is doomed because it dooms the uniparty. Can you imagine people's expectations if after the midterm Johnson had 30 more votes to play with and Thune another 2? My god, they might have to actually do something!

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