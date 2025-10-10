Now, try to imagine Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker (Jabba the Pritzker) as a Confederate general, his juddering bulk astride a panting war-horse, as he gallops into battle against federal positions in Millennium Park, Chicago. . . . Yeah, in the immortal words of Homey D. Clown, I don’t think so. Yet these seem to be the fantasies typically entertained in our times by the Big Dawgs of the Democratic Party: a confederacy of dweebs.

While Mr. Trump uses presidential power to bring the Gaza War to resolution, officials in the Party of Chaos, distributed through the federal bureaucracy, and down into the state and city ranks, maneuver to ignite Civil War 2.0 in our country. They seem to be mighty pissed-off about something, but what could it really be? Surely not just the removal by deportation of countless border jumpers they ushered in during the baleful term of “Joe Biden” to beef-up their voter rolls.

No, what galls them is the sheer hemorrhaging of their power. The people of this land increasingly reject them and their insane claims and are walking away from the party, at the same time that Mr. Trump seeks to methodically disassemble the scaffold of all their roguery because it is bent on wrecking the republic.

What was their power for? I will tell you: nothing more than maintaining that scaffold, which was a colossal racketeering operation, a matrix of money-flows at every level from the cash payments to their sniveling nose-ring foot-soldiers marshaled outside the ICE buildings, to the many thousands employed by Woke foundations, think tanks, and NGOs, to the grifters of the teachers’ union, to the mayors, governors, and bureaucratic myrmidons of “sanctuary” cities and states, to the federal agency goldbricks and “Trump resisters,” to the zillion-dollar stock portfolios of their avatars such as Nancy Pelosi, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Adam Schiff, to the accounts receivable of the Lawfare firms run by Norm Eisen and Marc Elias, to the bonuses of worker bees in foundering news orgs such as The New York Times (Michael Schmidt) and MSNBC (Nicolle Wallace).

That is the beginning and end of their power-seeking: one big moneygrubbing racket. The Party existed solely for the sustenance of the Party, a political tautology in living color. Everything else — their idiotic “policies,” their gender madness, their race hustles, even the mutual admiration of Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel — was noise, sturm and drang, gaslight, pretend. . . finally vectoring toward treason. The sedition it underwrote had a single purpose: to destroy the one figure seeking to end the rackets, the duly-elected Mr. Trump. Their great frustration in failing to accomplish that, and his terrifying return to the Oval Office in 2025 after monumental efforts to banish, ruin, imprison, and kill him, has driven them batshit crazy. So, now they’re all-in for Civil War 2.0.

The Democratic Party grift machine was kind of the modern reincarnation of the old “Spoils System” of government from the late 19th century (“To the victor go the spoils”). But back then, it was strictly government jobs for the connected. There was no giant asteroid belt of subversive service orgs, no NGOs or think tanks that flourish today around Washington. Of course, the Spoils System blossomed after the terrible ordeal of Civil War 1.0, and the last thing the grifters aimed to do was undermine the golden goose of government. They just wanted them golden eggs. Anyway, the whole wicked business got the kibosh when Congress passed the Pendleton Civil Service Reform Act of 1883.

But as things will in history — which rhymes, as you know — the Spoils System was reincarnated in a new-and-improved guise by the Democratic Party under Barack Obama and finally burgeoned into a gigantic, demonic, criminal enterprise under Mr. Obama’s stand-in, “Joe B,” himself a connoisseur of bribery and money-laundering.

So, the Democratic Party appears now to be moving into overt insurrection, for the very purpose of goading Mr. Trump into declaring insurrection, in order to put down the insurrection they are ginning up around the country. And that way, they get to label him “a tyrant” so as to persuade the voters to keep the party of Chaos in office to “fight for our democracy” — meaning, to keep all their rackets going.

I doubt that Mr. Trump will shrink from the challenge, certainly not because a gang of sycophant federal judges issue injunctions against his exercise of constitutional power — that is, the power to preserve, protect, and defend the reasons for our existence as a nation.

