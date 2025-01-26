Gallery 16
En plein air paintings by JHK 2024
These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2024. I hung out often around an island in the Hudson River between the river itself and the Champlain Canal, created originally in the 1820s to bypass the Falls of Northumberland a mile north of Schuylerville. The canal towpath has lately been connected to new walking trails which afforded many opportunities to get human figures in the scene. I often encountered fishermen there. I also haunted a particular stretch of the Battenkill River (tributary of the Hudson) in the hamlet of Shushan, New York, about ten miles east of the Hudson. It is popular with bathers and kayakers.
Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.
Fisherman at Factory Ruins, Clark’s Mills, New York
Fisherman and Children, the old Canal, Springtime, Schuylerville, New York
Spring on the Towpath, Schuylerville, New York
Fisherman (with Wild Rose) on Sand Bar at the Old dam, East Greenwich, New York, May
Battenkill Bathers at Shushan, June
Fisherman and the White Boat, Hudson River
Fisherman and the Falls of Northumberland
The Falls of Northumberland from the Dix Bridge
Falls of Northumberland from East End of the Dix Bridge
Bathers and Kayakers on the Battenkill, Shushan, New York
Kayak Parade on the Battenkill, Shushan, New York
Bathers at Lake Lauderdale Beach, Cambridge, New York
Beach at Moreau Lake, Saratoga County, New York, in September
Strollers on the Old Champlain Canal, Schuylerville, New York, in October
Battenkill River from the Route 372 Bridge, Greenwich, New York, August
Looking South on Riverwalk Trail, November
House in Fort Miller, New York, Fall
The Backwater behind the H & V Factory, Clark’s Mills, New York
THE BOOK
You can own Jim’s paintings in book form. For information, click here.
Really lovely paintings, you've captured the feeling of the area so well.
So beautifully evocative. Makes me homesick (Yank who lived in Vermont for a while, now in the UK)....