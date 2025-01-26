These paintings of the landscape around Washington County, New York, were made in 2024. I hung out often around an island in the Hudson River between the river itself and the Champlain Canal, created originally in the 1820s to bypass the Falls of Northumberland a mile north of Schuylerville. The canal towpath has lately been connected to new walking trails which afforded many opportunities to get human figures in the scene. I often encountered fishermen there. I also haunted a particular stretch of the Battenkill River (tributary of the Hudson) in the hamlet of Shushan, New York, about ten miles east of the Hudson. It is popular with bathers and kayakers.

Interested buyers can contact me at jhkunstler@mac.com for sizes and prices.

Fisherman at Factory Ruins, Clark’s Mills, New York

Fisherman and Children, the old Canal, Springtime, Schuylerville, New York

Spring on the Towpath, Schuylerville, New York

Fisherman (with Wild Rose) on Sand Bar at the Old dam, East Greenwich, New York, May

Battenkill Bathers at Shushan, June

Fisherman and the White Boat, Hudson River

Fisherman and the Falls of Northumberland

The Falls of Northumberland from the Dix Bridge

Falls of Northumberland from East End of the Dix Bridge

Bathers and Kayakers on the Battenkill, Shushan, New York

Kayak Parade on the Battenkill, Shushan, New York

Bathers at Lake Lauderdale Beach, Cambridge, New York

Beach at Moreau Lake, Saratoga County, New York, in September

Strollers on the Old Champlain Canal, Schuylerville, New York, in October

Battenkill River from the Route 372 Bridge, Greenwich, New York, August

Looking South on Riverwalk Trail, November

House in Fort Miller, New York, Fall

The Backwater behind the H & V Factory, Clark’s Mills, New York

THE BOOK

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You can own Jim’s paintings in book form. For information, click here .