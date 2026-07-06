Clusterfuck Nation

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
5h

Excellent post! 👍 Didn’t realize that CJ Roberts had a left wing wife. That explains his performance as the spineless eunuch of SCOTUS. Sure hope you’re right about indictments, prosecutions and incarcerations coming soon. I’m getting too old to wait much longer! 🙏🙏🙏

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Damn the torpedoes's avatar
Damn the torpedoes
4h

I knew, through you, that Roberts was best buds with Eisen, which explained not only Obamacare but his latest soul-sucking decision on birthright citizenship. Amy C was a plant when Trump was being manhandled by the deep-state cronies in his first term. I hope we win the midterms, so accountability can yet shine. I’d like to see Trump pack the court, or maybe “pad” would be a better term, with 2 more young conservatives, like Mike Brennan in the 7th. No more girls, please. They cannot be trusted. Too bad Thune couldn’t fall off Mt. Rushmore or something.

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